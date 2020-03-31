Pa. Reps sponsor $50M grant program for ultra-small businesses impacted by COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Rep. Joe Ciresi and Rep. Pam Snyder announced that they will sponsor a bill that would offer grants to ultra-small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The bill would create a $50 million grant program for businesses making no more than $3 million per year or employing up to 30 full-time employees.

“Small businesses are the backbone of many of our communities,” Ciresi said. “It is essential that the Commonwealth put extra support toward ensuring that they can continue to thrive once life returns to normal. We cannot forget about our small business owners and their hardworking employees, just as we have not forgotten our largest corporations.”

“These small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, and we know there are thousands of Pennsylvania small business owners who have been hit especially hard by the economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Snyder said. “We need to do all we can to protect and support these businesses, and I look forward to working with Representative Ciresi to do just that by creating this special grant program.”

On March 25, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that new funding is available to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19 through a new program under the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority’s Small Business First Fund, the COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development offers working capital loans that could be of assistance to businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Loan applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via the SBA’s secure website at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

For more information, contact Ciresi’s office at 484-200-8265 or Snyder’s office at 724-966-8953.