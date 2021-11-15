Pa. Republicans file suit against PennDOT bridge tolling plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania House GOP leaders are firing back against PennDOT’s plan to potentially add tolls to nine bridges in Pennsylvania, including the I-83 South Bridge in Harrisburg.

Republicans have now filed suit in Commonwealth Court. The suit alleges PennDOT did not undergo a fair review process before announcing the plan for Pennsylvania bridges.

“We need to propose to the government that we need a revaluation of how we’ll be able to fix these bridges,” Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) said.

If the lawsuit is successful, all work and planning on this bridge toll project would have to stop pending further legal action.