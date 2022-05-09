WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — A recent announcement from the Biden Administration will soon allow qualifying Pennsylvania families access to the internet at lower costs.

Announced on Monday, 20 different internet companies have agreed to offer discounted services to low-income families, a program that could make tens of millions of households eligible for free service through an already existing federal subsidy.

The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides $30 monthly subsidies on internet service for millions of lower-income households.

The providers consist of local, regional and national providers, including a number of providers throughout Pennsylvania.

Internet Service Providers:

Allo Communications

AltaFiber (and Hawaiian Telecom)

Altice USA (Optimum and Suddenlink)

Astound

AT&T

Breezeline (previously Atlantic broadband)

Comcast

Comporium

Frontier

IdeaTek

Cox Communications

Jackson Energy Authority

MediaCom

MLGC

Spectrum (Charter Communications)

Starry

Verizon (Fios only)

Vermont Telephone Co.

Vexus Fiber

Wow! Internet, Cable, and TV.

To find out more, see if you qualify, and apply, you can follow the link to the FCC Affordable Connectivity Program by clicking here.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

American households are eligible for subsidies through the Affordable Connectivity Program if their income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, or if a member of their family participates in one of several programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA) and Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.