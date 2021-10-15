Pa. second-highest for deer-car accidents in 2020, experts say pay attention

(WHTM) — An important reminder for drivers as we approach deer mating season, which can cause more crashes. According to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, Pa. had the second-highest rate of deer-car accidents in the United State last year.

Experts say to pay attention to those deer crossing signs. Drivers should also make sure to use their high beams and slow down, especially at dawn and dusk.

“Be looking, constantly scanning, knowing that once it starts to get dusky out, until about dawn, they’re going to be on the move so as a motorist you want to buckle up, you want to make sure you’re not impaired. Those are our normal messages,” Fritzi Schreffler, PennDOT District 8 safety press officer, said.

Drivers may want to check their insurance, too. November is the most dangerous month for accidents.