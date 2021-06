Pa. Sen. Majority Leader Kim Ward undergoes breast cancer surgery

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — State Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward underwent breast cancer surgery on Monday, she had a double mastectomy.

Just before the surgery, she and her son Michael posted a video on twitter from her hospital bed in Pittsburgh.

“My journey started last November with a mammogram, I’ve been very faithful about getting my mammograms every year. Last year was a little late because of COVID but you know, it wasn’t late enough to matter,” Ward said.

“One thing, if you have women in your life, let them know vigilance is important,” Ward’s son, Michael said.

At the end of her post, Ward urged women to get their 3-D mammogram screening every year.