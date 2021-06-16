Pa. Senate passes permanent cocktails to-go bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Senate passed HB 1154 Wednesday, a bill that allows restaurants to offer cocktail drinks to-go permanently.

Cocktails to-go became a reality during the COVID-19 pandemic when bars and restaurants were struggling with capacity limits and were unable to sell alcohol after an earlier-than-normal time.

“Pennsylvania’s hospitality businesses are still suffering from the huge economic impacts of COVID-19 and allowing this critical lifeline to expire will harm restaurants and bars,” said David Wojnar, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Vice President and Head of State Public Policy. “We applaud the Senate for passing this bill and urge the House to do the same.”

Governor Wolf has been rallying for the bill, saying Tuesday “I support memorializing this relief for bars and restaurants by making cocktails-to-go permanent and I strongly urge the Senate to support Pennsylvania’s bars, restaurants, and hotels by sending a clean bill to my desk today.”

Because the governor’s disaster emergency declaration order ended yesterday, restaurants are currently not able to sell the drinks. Wolf is pushing for the legislature to pass the bill immediately to give relief back to the restaurants that are trying to recover after a long pandemic.

The bill must go back to the House of Representatives to allow them to vote on small changes made by the Senate. The original bill was already passed by the House last month, meaning the amended bill has a good chance to pass.

Governor Wolf has said he will pass the bill as soon as it reaches his desk.