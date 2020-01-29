Pennsylvania Senate to vote on breast cancer screening coverage bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Senate is set to vote on a bill that would require insurance companies to cover additional cancer screenings for patients with dense breasts.

Thousands of women in Pennsylvania have dense breast tissue which can make it harder to detect breast cancer on a mammogram.

Additional testing such as breast MRIs and ultrasounds are often not covered by insurance but recommended to patients with dense breasts and can cost more than $1,000.

Senate Bill 595 would require insurance companies to cover additional breast cancer screening for patients with:

High-risk factors (a family history of cancer of genetic predisposition).

Extremely dense breast tissue.

Heterogeneously dense breast tissue along with one other high-risk factor for breast cancer.

Senator Bob Mensch (R-24) is the head sponsor of the bill. He will hold a news conference ahead of the vote with the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and cancer survivors at the state Capitol at 10 a.m.