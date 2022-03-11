FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Bucks County businesses were shut down amid a human trafficking investigation by police.

Falls Township Police Criminal Investigations Division personnel executed search warrants at New Superacucare in Fairless Hills and West Trenton Day Spa in Morrisville as part of a multi-month investigation.

Police say their investigation involved prostitution, promoting prostitution, and human trafficking.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

During the search warrant executions, police say a multitude of evidence was seized from each location.

Additionally, numerous Code violations were discovered, including evidence the employees were living inside both businesses.

As a result of the investigation and these violations, each business has been forced to close.

Falls Township Police were assisted by agents from the Department of Homeland Security and advocates from the Network of Victim Assistance in this investigation.