PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Friday, Pennsylvania’s Department of Education released the results of standardized Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) and Keystone exams for the 2020-2021 school year.

Overall, standardized test scores fell in most categories, but state education officials noted that the pandemic likely impacted students’ scores and made it difficult to compare last year’s scores to previous ones.

Here’s how some Midstate schools did according to the released results:

Adams County

Conewago Valley School District

Conewago Valley Intermediate School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts57.6%55%
Mathematics38.2%37.3%
Science75%63.7%

New Oxford Middle School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts54.0%55.0%
Mathematics21.2%37.3%
Science56%63.7%

New Oxford High School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts19% 55%
Mathematics79.9%37.3%
Science57.4%63.7%

Gettysburg Area School District

Lincoln Elementary School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts54.1% 55%
Mathematics55.4%37.3%
Science82%63.7%

Gettysburg Middle School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts61.2% 55%
Mathematics28.7%37.3%
Science56.6%63.7%

Gettysburg High School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts Insufficient Data 55%
Mathematics79.6%37.3%
Science55.2%63.7%

Cumberland County

Cumberland Valley School District

Winding Creek Elementary School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts74.5% 55%
Mathematics63.5%37.3%
Science91.1%63.7%

Eagle View Middle School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts67.9% 55%
Mathematics40.1%37.3%
Science75.2%63.7%

Cumberland Valley High School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language ArtsInsufficient Data 55%
Mathematics66.1%37.3%
Science90.5%63.7%

Carlisle Area School District

Crestview Elementary School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts61.8% 55%
Mathematics36.9%37.3%
Science73.8%63.7%

Wilson Middle School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts53.8% 55%
Mathematics50.4%37.3%
Science45.7%63.7%

Carlisle High School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts Insufficient Data 55%
Mathematics69.6%37.3%
Science83.8%63.7%

Dauphin County

Central Dauphin School District

Paxtonia Elementary School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts67.8% 55%
Mathematics47%37.3%
Science76.9%63.7%

Central Dauphin Middle School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts66.8% 55%
Mathematics27.8%37.3%
Science58.1%63.7%

Central Dauphin High School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts41.7% 55%
Mathematics71.2%37.3%
Science80.4%63.7%

Harrisburg School District

Benjamin Franklin Elementary School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts10% 55%
Mathematics2.5%37.3%
Science19.6%63.3%

Rowland Academy Middle School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts9.3% 55%
Mathematics2.9%37.3%
Science12.4%63.3%

Harrisburg High School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts11.8% 55%
Mathematics20%37.3%
Science5.9%63.3%

Franklin County

Chambersburg Area School District

Fayetteville Elementary School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts56.8% 55%
Mathematics28.3%37.3%
Science65.6%63.7%

Chambersburg Area Middle School North

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts52.6% 55%
Mathematics18.5%37.3%
Science49.4%63.7%

Chambersburg Area High School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts18.8% 55%
Mathematics46.4%37.3%
Science58.2%63.7%

Waynesboro Area School District

Fairview Avenue Elementary School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts52.5% 55%
Mathematics32.4%37.3%
Science68.6%63.7%

Waynesboro Area Middle School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts49.1% 55%
Mathematics27%37.3%
Science50.2%63.7%

Waynesboro Senior High School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts16.7% 55%
Mathematics70%37.3%
Science86%63.7%

Juniata County

Juniata County School District

Juniata Elementary School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts41.4% 55%
Mathematics23.6%37.3%
Science70.9%63.7%

Tuscarora Middle School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts37.2% 55%
Mathematics16.7%37.3%
Science34.2%63.7%

Juniata High School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts Insufficient Data 55%
Mathematics43.2%37.3%
Science81.8%63.7%

Lancaster County

School District of Lancaster

Wickersham Elementary School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts36.7% 55%
Mathematics26.1%37.3%
Science58.5%63.7%

Wheatland Middle School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts25.9% 55%
Mathematics4.2%37.3%
Science13.9%63.7%

McCaskey High School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts31.4% 55%
Mathematics52.3%37.3%
Science62.7%63.7%

Hempfield School District

Mountville Elementary School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts56% 55%
Mathematics35.2%37.3%
Science75%63.7%

Centerville Middle School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts65.6% 55%
Mathematics44.2%37.3%
Science62.6%63.7%

Hempfield Senior High School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts27.3% 55%
Mathematics77.4%37.3%
Science66.7%63.7%

Lebanon County

Lebanon School District

Northwest Elementary School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts19.6% 55%
Mathematics5.9%37.3%
Science38.9%63.7%

Lebanon Middle School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts24.2% 55%
Mathematics5.5%37.3%
Science19.3%63.7%

Lebanon High School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts16% 55%
Mathematics31.4%37.3%
Science4.8%63.7%

Cornwall Lebanon School District

South Lebanon Elementary School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts59.9% 55%
Mathematics49.2%37.3%
Science81.4%63.7%

Cedar Crest Middle School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts59.5% 55%
Mathematics23.8%37.3%
Science55.3%63.7%

Cedar Crest High School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts35.9% 55%
Mathematics77%37.3%
Science69.7%63.7%

Mifflin County

Mifflin County School District

Lewistown Elementary School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts28.9% 55%
Mathematics17.4%37.3%
ScienceData Does Not Apply 63.7%

Mifflin County Middle School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts51.4% 55%
Mathematics16.2%37.3%
ScienceData Does Not Apply63.7%

Mifflin County High School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts33.3% 55%
Mathematics76.9%37.3%
Science75.1%63.7%

Perry County

West Perry School District

New Bloomfield Elementary School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts49.7% 55%
Mathematics35.3%37.3%
Science81.4%63.7%

West Perry Middle School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts60.7% 55%
Mathematics23.6%37.3%
Science59.8%63.7%

West Perry High School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts87.2% 55%
Mathematics72.6%37.3%
Science78.7%63.7%

Susquenita School District

Susquenita Elementary School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts59.5% 55%
Mathematics43.5%37.3%
Science84.5%63.7%

Susquenita Middle School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts50.9% 55%
Mathematics26.2%37.3%
Science54.8%63.7%

Susquenita High School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts Insufficient Data 55%
Mathematics68.8%37.3%
Science Insufficient Data 63.7%

York County

West York Area School District

Lincolnway Elementary School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts49.5% 55%
Mathematics32.8%37.3%
ScienceData Does Not Apply63.7%

West York Area Middle School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts45.5% 55%
Mathematics20.4%37.3%
Science43.6%63.7%

West York Area High School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts43.8% 55%
Mathematics58.8%37.3%
Science58.8%63.7%

West Shore School District

Hillside Elementary School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts48.9% 55%
Mathematics35.1%37.3%
Science68.5%63.7%

Crossroads Middle School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts57.8% 55%
Mathematics26%37.3%
Science47.7%63.7%

Cedar Cliff High School

School % Proficient/AdvancedStatewide average %
English Language Arts41.7% 55%
Mathematics56.4%37.3%
Science79.4%63.7%

Don’t see your school on this list? Check the full test results database here.