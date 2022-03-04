PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Friday, Pennsylvania’s Department of Education released the results of standardized Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) and Keystone exams for the 2020-2021 school year.

Overall, standardized test scores fell in most categories, but state education officials noted that the pandemic likely impacted students’ scores and made it difficult to compare last year’s scores to previous ones.

Here’s how some Midstate schools did according to the released results:

Adams County

Conewago Valley School District

Conewago Valley Intermediate School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 57.6% 55% Mathematics 38.2% 37.3% Science 75% 63.7%

New Oxford Middle School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 54.0% 55.0% Mathematics 21.2% 37.3% Science 56% 63.7%

New Oxford High School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 19% 55% Mathematics 79.9% 37.3% Science 57.4% 63.7%

Gettysburg Area School District

Lincoln Elementary School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 54.1% 55% Mathematics 55.4% 37.3% Science 82% 63.7%

Gettysburg Middle School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 61.2% 55% Mathematics 28.7% 37.3% Science 56.6% 63.7%

Gettysburg High School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts Insufficient Data 55% Mathematics 79.6% 37.3% Science 55.2% 63.7%

Cumberland County

Cumberland Valley School District

Winding Creek Elementary School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 74.5% 55% Mathematics 63.5% 37.3% Science 91.1% 63.7%

Eagle View Middle School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 67.9% 55% Mathematics 40.1% 37.3% Science 75.2% 63.7%

Cumberland Valley High School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts Insufficient Data 55% Mathematics 66.1% 37.3% Science 90.5% 63.7%

Carlisle Area School District

Crestview Elementary School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 61.8% 55% Mathematics 36.9% 37.3% Science 73.8% 63.7%

Wilson Middle School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 53.8% 55% Mathematics 50.4% 37.3% Science 45.7% 63.7%

Carlisle High School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts Insufficient Data 55% Mathematics 69.6% 37.3% Science 83.8% 63.7%

Dauphin County

Central Dauphin School District

Paxtonia Elementary School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 67.8% 55% Mathematics 47% 37.3% Science 76.9% 63.7%

Central Dauphin Middle School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 66.8% 55% Mathematics 27.8% 37.3% Science 58.1% 63.7%

Central Dauphin High School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 41.7% 55% Mathematics 71.2% 37.3% Science 80.4% 63.7%

Harrisburg School District

Benjamin Franklin Elementary School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 10% 55% Mathematics 2.5% 37.3% Science 19.6% 63.3%

Rowland Academy Middle School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 9.3% 55% Mathematics 2.9% 37.3% Science 12.4% 63.3%

Harrisburg High School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 11.8% 55% Mathematics 20% 37.3% Science 5.9% 63.3%

Franklin County

Chambersburg Area School District

Fayetteville Elementary School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 56.8% 55% Mathematics 28.3% 37.3% Science 65.6% 63.7%

Chambersburg Area Middle School North

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 52.6% 55% Mathematics 18.5% 37.3% Science 49.4% 63.7%

Chambersburg Area High School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 18.8% 55% Mathematics 46.4% 37.3% Science 58.2% 63.7%

Waynesboro Area School District

Fairview Avenue Elementary School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 52.5% 55% Mathematics 32.4% 37.3% Science 68.6% 63.7%

Waynesboro Area Middle School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 49.1% 55% Mathematics 27% 37.3% Science 50.2% 63.7%

Waynesboro Senior High School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 16.7% 55% Mathematics 70% 37.3% Science 86% 63.7%

Juniata County

Juniata County School District

Juniata Elementary School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 41.4% 55% Mathematics 23.6% 37.3% Science 70.9% 63.7%

Tuscarora Middle School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 37.2% 55% Mathematics 16.7% 37.3% Science 34.2% 63.7%

Juniata High School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts Insufficient Data 55% Mathematics 43.2% 37.3% Science 81.8% 63.7%

Lancaster County

School District of Lancaster

Wickersham Elementary School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 36.7% 55% Mathematics 26.1% 37.3% Science 58.5% 63.7%

Wheatland Middle School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 25.9% 55% Mathematics 4.2% 37.3% Science 13.9% 63.7%

McCaskey High School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 31.4% 55% Mathematics 52.3% 37.3% Science 62.7% 63.7%

Hempfield School District

Mountville Elementary School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 56% 55% Mathematics 35.2% 37.3% Science 75% 63.7%

Centerville Middle School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 65.6% 55% Mathematics 44.2% 37.3% Science 62.6% 63.7%

Hempfield Senior High School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 27.3% 55% Mathematics 77.4% 37.3% Science 66.7% 63.7%

Lebanon County

Lebanon School District

Northwest Elementary School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 19.6% 55% Mathematics 5.9% 37.3% Science 38.9% 63.7%

Lebanon Middle School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 24.2% 55% Mathematics 5.5% 37.3% Science 19.3% 63.7%

Lebanon High School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 16% 55% Mathematics 31.4% 37.3% Science 4.8% 63.7%

Cornwall Lebanon School District

South Lebanon Elementary School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 59.9% 55% Mathematics 49.2% 37.3% Science 81.4% 63.7%

Cedar Crest Middle School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 59.5% 55% Mathematics 23.8% 37.3% Science 55.3% 63.7%

Cedar Crest High School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 35.9% 55% Mathematics 77% 37.3% Science 69.7% 63.7%

Mifflin County

Mifflin County School District

Lewistown Elementary School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 28.9% 55% Mathematics 17.4% 37.3% Science Data Does Not Apply 63.7%

Mifflin County Middle School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 51.4% 55% Mathematics 16.2% 37.3% Science Data Does Not Apply 63.7%

Mifflin County High School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 33.3% 55% Mathematics 76.9% 37.3% Science 75.1% 63.7%

Perry County

West Perry School District

New Bloomfield Elementary School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 49.7% 55% Mathematics 35.3% 37.3% Science 81.4% 63.7%

West Perry Middle School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 60.7% 55% Mathematics 23.6% 37.3% Science 59.8% 63.7%

West Perry High School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 87.2% 55% Mathematics 72.6% 37.3% Science 78.7% 63.7%

Susquenita School District

Susquenita Elementary School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 59.5% 55% Mathematics 43.5% 37.3% Science 84.5% 63.7%

Susquenita Middle School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 50.9% 55% Mathematics 26.2% 37.3% Science 54.8% 63.7%

Susquenita High School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts Insufficient Data 55% Mathematics 68.8% 37.3% Science Insufficient Data 63.7%

York County

West York Area School District

Lincolnway Elementary School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 49.5% 55% Mathematics 32.8% 37.3% Science Data Does Not Apply 63.7%

West York Area Middle School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 45.5% 55% Mathematics 20.4% 37.3% Science 43.6% 63.7%

West York Area High School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 43.8% 55% Mathematics 58.8% 37.3% Science 58.8% 63.7%

West Shore School District

Hillside Elementary School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 48.9% 55% Mathematics 35.1% 37.3% Science 68.5% 63.7%

Crossroads Middle School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 57.8% 55% Mathematics 26% 37.3% Science 47.7% 63.7%

Cedar Cliff High School

School % Proficient/Advanced Statewide average % English Language Arts 41.7% 55% Mathematics 56.4% 37.3% Science 79.4% 63.7%

Don’t see your school on this list? Check the full test results database here.