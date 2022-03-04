PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Friday, Pennsylvania’s Department of Education released the results of standardized Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) and Keystone exams for the 2020-2021 school year.
Overall, standardized test scores fell in most categories, but state education officials noted that the pandemic likely impacted students’ scores and made it difficult to compare last year’s scores to previous ones.
Here’s how some Midstate schools did according to the released results:
Adams County
Conewago Valley School District
Conewago Valley Intermediate School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|57.6%
|55%
|Mathematics
|38.2%
|37.3%
|Science
|75%
|63.7%
New Oxford Middle School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|54.0%
|55.0%
|Mathematics
|21.2%
|37.3%
|Science
|56%
|63.7%
New Oxford High School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|19%
|55%
|Mathematics
|79.9%
|37.3%
|Science
|57.4%
|63.7%
Gettysburg Area School District
Lincoln Elementary School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|54.1%
|55%
|Mathematics
|55.4%
|37.3%
|Science
|82%
|63.7%
Gettysburg Middle School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|61.2%
|55%
|Mathematics
|28.7%
|37.3%
|Science
|56.6%
|63.7%
Gettysburg High School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|Insufficient Data
|55%
|Mathematics
|79.6%
|37.3%
|Science
|55.2%
|63.7%
Cumberland County
Cumberland Valley School District
Winding Creek Elementary School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|74.5%
|55%
|Mathematics
|63.5%
|37.3%
|Science
|91.1%
|63.7%
Eagle View Middle School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|67.9%
|55%
|Mathematics
|40.1%
|37.3%
|Science
|75.2%
|63.7%
Cumberland Valley High School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|Insufficient Data
|55%
|Mathematics
|66.1%
|37.3%
|Science
|90.5%
|63.7%
Carlisle Area School District
Crestview Elementary School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|61.8%
|55%
|Mathematics
|36.9%
|37.3%
|Science
|73.8%
|63.7%
Wilson Middle School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|53.8%
|55%
|Mathematics
|50.4%
|37.3%
|Science
|45.7%
|63.7%
Carlisle High School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|Insufficient Data
|55%
|Mathematics
|69.6%
|37.3%
|Science
|83.8%
|63.7%
Dauphin County
Central Dauphin School District
Paxtonia Elementary School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|67.8%
|55%
|Mathematics
|47%
|37.3%
|Science
|76.9%
|63.7%
Central Dauphin Middle School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|66.8%
|55%
|Mathematics
|27.8%
|37.3%
|Science
|58.1%
|63.7%
Central Dauphin High School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|41.7%
|55%
|Mathematics
|71.2%
|37.3%
|Science
|80.4%
|63.7%
Harrisburg School District
Benjamin Franklin Elementary School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|10%
|55%
|Mathematics
|2.5%
|37.3%
|Science
|19.6%
|63.3%
Rowland Academy Middle School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|9.3%
|55%
|Mathematics
|2.9%
|37.3%
|Science
|12.4%
|63.3%
Harrisburg High School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|11.8%
|55%
|Mathematics
|20%
|37.3%
|Science
|5.9%
|63.3%
Franklin County
Chambersburg Area School District
Fayetteville Elementary School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|56.8%
|55%
|Mathematics
|28.3%
|37.3%
|Science
|65.6%
|63.7%
Chambersburg Area Middle School North
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|52.6%
|55%
|Mathematics
|18.5%
|37.3%
|Science
|49.4%
|63.7%
Chambersburg Area High School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|18.8%
|55%
|Mathematics
|46.4%
|37.3%
|Science
|58.2%
|63.7%
Waynesboro Area School District
Fairview Avenue Elementary School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|52.5%
|55%
|Mathematics
|32.4%
|37.3%
|Science
|68.6%
|63.7%
Waynesboro Area Middle School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|49.1%
|55%
|Mathematics
|27%
|37.3%
|Science
|50.2%
|63.7%
Waynesboro Senior High School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|16.7%
|55%
|Mathematics
|70%
|37.3%
|Science
|86%
|63.7%
Juniata County
Juniata County School District
Juniata Elementary School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|41.4%
|55%
|Mathematics
|23.6%
|37.3%
|Science
|70.9%
|63.7%
Tuscarora Middle School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|37.2%
|55%
|Mathematics
|16.7%
|37.3%
|Science
|34.2%
|63.7%
Juniata High School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|Insufficient Data
|55%
|Mathematics
|43.2%
|37.3%
|Science
|81.8%
|63.7%
Lancaster County
School District of Lancaster
Wickersham Elementary School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|36.7%
|55%
|Mathematics
|26.1%
|37.3%
|Science
|58.5%
|63.7%
Wheatland Middle School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|25.9%
|55%
|Mathematics
|4.2%
|37.3%
|Science
|13.9%
|63.7%
McCaskey High School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|31.4%
|55%
|Mathematics
|52.3%
|37.3%
|Science
|62.7%
|63.7%
Hempfield School District
Mountville Elementary School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|56%
|55%
|Mathematics
|35.2%
|37.3%
|Science
|75%
|63.7%
Centerville Middle School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|65.6%
|55%
|Mathematics
|44.2%
|37.3%
|Science
|62.6%
|63.7%
Hempfield Senior High School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|27.3%
|55%
|Mathematics
|77.4%
|37.3%
|Science
|66.7%
|63.7%
Lebanon County
Lebanon School District
Northwest Elementary School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|19.6%
|55%
|Mathematics
|5.9%
|37.3%
|Science
|38.9%
|63.7%
Lebanon Middle School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|24.2%
|55%
|Mathematics
|5.5%
|37.3%
|Science
|19.3%
|63.7%
Lebanon High School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|16%
|55%
|Mathematics
|31.4%
|37.3%
|Science
|4.8%
|63.7%
Cornwall Lebanon School District
South Lebanon Elementary School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|59.9%
|55%
|Mathematics
|49.2%
|37.3%
|Science
|81.4%
|63.7%
Cedar Crest Middle School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|59.5%
|55%
|Mathematics
|23.8%
|37.3%
|Science
|55.3%
|63.7%
Cedar Crest High School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|35.9%
|55%
|Mathematics
|77%
|37.3%
|Science
|69.7%
|63.7%
Mifflin County
Mifflin County School District
Lewistown Elementary School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|28.9%
|55%
|Mathematics
|17.4%
|37.3%
|Science
|Data Does Not Apply
|63.7%
Mifflin County Middle School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|51.4%
|55%
|Mathematics
|16.2%
|37.3%
|Science
|Data Does Not Apply
|63.7%
Mifflin County High School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|33.3%
|55%
|Mathematics
|76.9%
|37.3%
|Science
|75.1%
|63.7%
Perry County
West Perry School District
New Bloomfield Elementary School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|49.7%
|55%
|Mathematics
|35.3%
|37.3%
|Science
|81.4%
|63.7%
West Perry Middle School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|60.7%
|55%
|Mathematics
|23.6%
|37.3%
|Science
|59.8%
|63.7%
West Perry High School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|87.2%
|55%
|Mathematics
|72.6%
|37.3%
|Science
|78.7%
|63.7%
Susquenita School District
Susquenita Elementary School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|59.5%
|55%
|Mathematics
|43.5%
|37.3%
|Science
|84.5%
|63.7%
Susquenita Middle School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|50.9%
|55%
|Mathematics
|26.2%
|37.3%
|Science
|54.8%
|63.7%
Susquenita High School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|Insufficient Data
|55%
|Mathematics
|68.8%
|37.3%
|Science
|Insufficient Data
|63.7%
York County
West York Area School District
Lincolnway Elementary School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|49.5%
|55%
|Mathematics
|32.8%
|37.3%
|Science
|Data Does Not Apply
|63.7%
West York Area Middle School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|45.5%
|55%
|Mathematics
|20.4%
|37.3%
|Science
|43.6%
|63.7%
West York Area High School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|43.8%
|55%
|Mathematics
|58.8%
|37.3%
|Science
|58.8%
|63.7%
West Shore School District
Hillside Elementary School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|48.9%
|55%
|Mathematics
|35.1%
|37.3%
|Science
|68.5%
|63.7%
Crossroads Middle School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|57.8%
|55%
|Mathematics
|26%
|37.3%
|Science
|47.7%
|63.7%
Cedar Cliff High School
|School % Proficient/Advanced
|Statewide average %
|English Language Arts
|41.7%
|55%
|Mathematics
|56.4%
|37.3%
|Science
|79.4%
|63.7%
Don’t see your school on this list? Check the full test results database here.