PA State Education Association asks Gov. Wolf to direct planning for online instruction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) asked Governor Tom Wolf to direct Pennsylvania schools to begin planning for online instruction if the continued spread of COVID-19 makes in-person instruction unsafe.

PSEA President Rich Askey shared the request on Thursday in a letter to Gov. Wolf and Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera.

Askey said that an increasing number of Pennsylvania educators and parents are concerned that reopening schools for in-person instruction poses significant health risks that may be impossible to completely prevent.

In public education, planning is paramount to providing the very best instruction for our students. That is why it is absolutely essential that every public school entity in Pennsylvania is prepared to deliver online instruction. School entities that have not already developed plans for online instruction must immediately create them. So, I ask that you use your executive authority to direct school entities to work with their local education associations and develop thorough, complete, and well-reasoned online instruction models. Rich Askey, PSEA President

Askey said that educators and support professionals want to return to school and be with their students in person, but noted that health risks associated with COVID-19 may be imposible to prevent in-person sessions if COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania continue to increase.