Pa. State Police announce the arrest of Corporal Jennifer Ruhl

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Corporal Jennifer Ruhl has been charged with crimes related to obstructing and tampering with a criminal investigation.

Charges were filed by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and a Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division and the Pennsylvania State Police announced Ruhl’s arrest on Friday, June 4.

Corporal Ruhl is accused of attempting to cover up a DUI of alcohol investigation involving an alleged father of a PSP trooped in November of 2019 while assigned as a patrol supervisor in Troop J in Avondale.

The following misdemeanor charges were filed against Corporal Ruhl in District Court 15-4-04:

Obstructing administration of law or other government function

False swearing — official proceeding

Tampering with public records or information

Hindering apprehension or prosecution

Corporal Ruhl is currently suspended from her role in the Drug Law Enforcement Division within the Bureau of Criminal Investigation without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against her.