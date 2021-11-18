Pa. State Police investigating home invasion in Chester County

WEST NOTTINGHAM Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the 300 block of Fremont Road, West Nottingham Township in Chester County on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 17, for a reported home invasion.

Two unknown suspects entered the residence, displayed a firearm, and assaulted the homeowner. Both suspects fled the scene.

The first suspect was described to be a short Hispanic man and the second suspect was described to be a tall Black man.

Anyone having information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the PA Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1(800)-4PA-TIPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.