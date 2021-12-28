Pa. State Police release holiday crash and enforcement results

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released the results of both crashes, as well as enforcement results on Tuesday, Dec 28 from over the holiday weekend.

According to the release, the PSP investigated 488 vehicle accidents which resulted in six people being killed and 90 injuries. Alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes and resulted in 181 DUI arrests.

The release also stated that troopers arrested 158 people on criminal charges and issued 4,007 traffic citations.

The tables below give a detailed look at the total crash and enforcement numbers. Due to COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts, statistical information was not collected during the 2020 holiday period.

CRASH DATA

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2021 (3 days) 488 4 6 90 41 1 2019 (3 days) 376 0 0 78 40 0

ENFORCEMENT DATA

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2021 (3 days) 181 1,131 24 124 2,728 2019 (3 days) 179 1,885 17 181 3,800

With New Year’s Eve celebrations in the upcoming days, PSP will once again be on the lookout for impaired aggressive or distracted drivers.