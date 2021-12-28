Pa. State Police release holiday crash and enforcement results

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released the results of both crashes, as well as enforcement results on Tuesday, Dec 28 from over the holiday weekend.

According to the release, the PSP investigated 488 vehicle accidents which resulted in six people being killed and 90 injuries. Alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes and resulted in 181 DUI arrests.

The release also stated that troopers arrested 158 people on criminal charges and issued 4,007 traffic citations.

The tables below give a detailed look at the total crash and enforcement numbers. Due to COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts, statistical information was not collected during the 2020 holiday period.

CRASH DATA

YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2021 (3 days)4884690411
2019 (3 days)3760078400

ENFORCEMENT DATA

YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
2021 (3 days)1811,131241242,728
2019 (3 days)1791,885171813,800

With New Year’s Eve celebrations in the upcoming days, PSP will once again be on the lookout for impaired aggressive or distracted drivers.

