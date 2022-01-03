Pa. State Police release New Year’s holiday crash and enforcement results

(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have released their New Year’s holiday crash and enforcement results. Between Dec. 31, 2021, and Jan. 2, 2022, the police department investigated 471 motor crashes, which is 11 more than the 2020 report.

According to the report, alcohol was a factor in 8% or 41 of the crashes, including one fatal crash. There were in total 278 DUI arrests.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

In the three days, the police department issued 3,632 speeding citations, 68 child seat citations, 310 seat belt citations, and 6,223 other citations.

To view more information on 2022 holiday enforcement, click here.