HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has released its crash and enforcement data from Memorial Day weekend. The data collected comes from a four-day period between May 27 to May 30.

According to the news release, PSP investigated 775 vehicle crashes, resulting in three deaths and 191 injuries. Alcohol was a factor in almost nine percent of the crashes.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

Troopers also made 526 arrests for people driving under the influence and issued a total of 27,834 citations over the four-day period.

Below is all of the data that was collected by the PSP, comparing the 2021 and 2022.

CRASH DATA

YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2022 (4 days)77533191660
2021 (4 days)84478183630
Courtesy of the Pennsylvania State Police

ENFORCEMENT DATA

YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
2022 (4 days)5269,9052331,08016,616
2021 (4 days)5969,6241441,02513,880
Courtesy of the Pennsylvania State Police

For more information on the Memorial Day weekend enforcement, which is broken down by troop, click here.