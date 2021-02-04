Pa. State Police renew calls for Dauphin County cold case

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On a cold case in Dauphin County two years ago on Thursday, a man was found dead on the side of Interstate 81.

So far, no arrest, and Pennsylvania State Police are renewing their call for tips.

46-year-old Tyrone Shaw was shot in the head,police say, just minutes after his car broke down on I-81 Northbound near mile marker 75 in West Hanover Township.

Shaw had been visiting a home in Harrisburg’s Allison Hill neighborhood.

“We’re just asking for information for those people to come forward give this family some closure, resolution. He wasn’t just a person. He was a son, he was a brother and now his friends out there have good memories of him,” said Jeremiah Mistick of PSP, “and that’s all their going to have left and because of this action, they’re being deprived of any future memories.”

A $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Tipster can remain anonymous by calling Dauphin County Crime Stoppers or Pa. State Police.