FOUND: Pa. State Police report missing man last seen in Lebanon

(WHTM) — Pa. State Police at Reading in Berks County were searching for 71-year-old Gerald Kale.

Kale is described as 6 feet, one inch tall, with gray hair, blue eyes, and wearing blue jeans and a blue/gray tee-shirt. Kale is operating a blue 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin bearing Pa. registration YSB – 7842. It has a Harley Davidson front plate.

Police say Kale left his residence in the 100 block of Rosebud Ct. this morning after 9:00 a.m. Kale was last seen in the area of the Turkey Hill Market in Myerstown, Lebanon County. Police believe Kale may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by either calling 911 or the Reading department at (610) 378-4011.