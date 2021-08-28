Pa. State Police searching for missing endangered person from Huntingdon

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pa. State Police in Huntingdon is actively searching for 76-year-old Richard Dean, who they believe may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Police say Dean is a white man, 6-feet tall, bald/gray hair, wearing a grey airforce t-shirt and blue jeans.

Dean is driving a black Ford F150 with South Dakota registration 0808G. Dean was last seen in the area of Slate Hill Road, Jackson Township, Huntingdon County on Saturday around 8:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or PSP Huntingdon at (814) 627-3161.