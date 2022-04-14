HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, April 14 that troopers confiscated $23,160,277 worth of heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs during the first three months of 2022.

According to a release from the PSP, $3.7 million of cocaine was seized. Troopers also confiscated 120 pounds of methamphetamines, 77 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, and more than 119,000 narcotic pills valued at $2.9 million.

Below is a chart that outlines all the drugs confiscated so far in 2022:

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 163.44 lbs. $3,595,680 Crack Cocaine 4.78 lbs. $76,480 Heroin 13 lbs. $442,000 Fentanyl 64.2 lbs. $1,027,200 LSD 348 doses $6,960 Marijuana THC – Liquid 16.81 pints $112,627 Marijuana THC – Solid 157 lbs. $785,000 Marijuana Plants 162 plants $26,730 Processed Marijuana 4,268.6 lbs. $12,805,800 Methamphetamines 120.86 lbs. $1,208,600 MDMA – Ecstasy 0.015 lbs. $50 MDMA – Pills 83 pills $1,245 Other Narcotics 44.64 lbs. $89,280 Other Narcotics (Pills) 119,305 pills $2,982,625 Total Value $23,160,277 Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

State police also have collected 899 pounds of prescriptions and other medications as part of its drug take-back program. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the state. To see where prescription drug take-back boxes are around the Midstate, click here.