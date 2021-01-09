Pa. State Police welcome new troopers, 160th graduating cadet class

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police welcomed 51 new troopers on Friday.
The men and women were part of the 160th graduating cadet class and were assigned to troops across the Commonwealth.
Because of COVID-19 measures, the ceremony was closed to the public, but friends and family were able to live stream it.
“Graduating from the academy and attaining the rank of trooper is a special day in the career of each member of the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick. “It marks the end of one journey and the beginning of another; filled with great opportunities, great challenges, and even greater responsibilities.”
