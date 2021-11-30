Pa. State Police’s Thanksgiving holiday report shows 1,155 crashes, 533 DUI arrests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the Pennsylvania State Police reported to and investigated 1,155 crashes between Nov. 24 and Nov. 28.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

According to the crash data results, five of the 1,155 crashes were fatal, killing five people. There were 91 alcohol-related crashes and, in total, 225 people were injured.

Enforcement data shows that there were also 533 DUI arrests, 10,126 speeding citations, 84 child seat citations, 849 seat belt citations, and 14,684 citations classified as “other.”

For more information on holiday enforcement, visit the PSP’s recap by clicking here.