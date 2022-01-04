Pa. State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe announces retirement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, a Republican representing part of Butler County, has announced that he does not plan to seek re-election in 2022. Metcalfe is currently serving in his 12th term as a state representative, which will end on Nov. 30, 2022.

“After family discussions, prayerful consideration and affirmation that I was embarking on a path of service that God was calling me to, I announced my candidacy for state representative in 1998,” Metcalfe said in a statement.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

He says he plans to finish his current term, and in the future, he plans “to continue fighting in defense of our God-given rights and our Constitution wherein they are affirmed!”

Recently, Metcalfe has been outspoken against Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 policies, opposing mask mandates and joining in a lawsuit alleging that Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus policies, including the closure of non-essential businesses, were unconstitutional.

In 2020, Metcalfe also introduced a resolution calling for Wolf’s impeachment.

Metcalfe serves as the Republican majority chairman of the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee and as a chairman of the House State Government Committee.