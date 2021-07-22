Pa. state representative charged for stealing from Commonwealth and hindering state prosecution

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Representative Margo Davidson, 58, has been charged for stealing from the Commonwealth by filing fraudulent overnight per diem requests and various expenses through the State House Comptroller’s Office, as well as, hindering a state prosecution.

“State Representatives swear an oath to use their office for public service — not fraudulent personal gain,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “We will uphold the laws of the Commonwealth without bias, and we will continue to uncover corruption wherever it is found.”

According to the press release, the Grand Jury found that Davidson requested overnight expenses for nights she did not spend in Harrisburg and received personal reimbursements from the Commonwealth for expenses that had been paid for by her campaign.

Plus, Davidson has been charged with Election Code violations arising from a failure to report campaign finance information, as well as soliciting a witness to lie during the course of the investigation.

Davidson resigned from her position and accepted responsibility on July 22. Her full life of charges includes misdemeanor charges of Theft, Socilitation to Hinder Apprehension and Election Code Violations. She has waived her preliminary hearing and has paid the $6,925 restitution.