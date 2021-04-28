PA State System of Higher Ed. to consider two consolidation plans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors will consider consolidation plans.

The plans are for two sets of state schools in the northern and western regions of the state.

The board is meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday the discussion is being streamed to the public.

Members will be looking at plans to integrate California, Clarion, and Edinboro Universities, as well as Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield.

If the board approves the proposal, a 60-day public comment period will commence.

The earliest the board could approve the final plan is at its July meeting, and then the transition period would begin.

The earliest an integrated university could begin accepting students is in August 2022.

PASSHE has published its own in-depth reviews on its website regarding finances and leadership.

But on Tuesday, the left-leaning PA Budget and Policy Center outlined the findings of its new report, saying combining state schools will devastate local economies and workforces.