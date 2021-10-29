Pa. State Treasury: $7.7M owed to Pennsylvanians with ‘scary monikers’

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — In spirit with Halloween and the spooky season that comes with it, nearly $7.7 million is owed to Pennsylvanians with ‘scary monikers.’ Those with a name or business name that includes the words Halloween, ghost, haunt, candy, costume, scary, trick, treat, eerie, grave, or bones could see an upcoming payday.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

According to the Pennsylvania Treasury press release, more than $4 billion in total is waiting to be claimed. Stacy Garrity, Pennsylvania State treasurer, urgers Pennsylvanians to search the database to see if any of it might belong to them.

“There are no tricks when it comes to returning unclaimed property, but one in ten people who search the database may find a treat that belongs to them. I want to make sure every Pennsylvanian knows how to search for and claim what is rightfully theirs,” Garrity said.

In accordance with the state’s unclaimed property law, money goes to the Treasury as unclaimed property after a specified amount of time (usually three years). To learn more about unclaimed property, click here.

Have a spooky monicker in your name or business name? Search the Treasury’s database by clicking here.