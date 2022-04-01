(WHTM) — An African American trooper is suing Pennsylvania State Police over alleged racial discrimination.

James Stevenson claims a white trooper referred to him as his “black pupil.”, used the N-word around him, and said minorities and females should not be troopers.

Stevenson also says troopers pressured him to complete unwarranted reports.

Pennsylvania State Police have said it cannot comment on pending litigation.