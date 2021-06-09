Pa. suggests taking kids to farms for some educational summer fun

(WHTM) — Parents are always looking for new places to take the kids this summer. Well, the state suggests farms.

Places like Paulus Farm Market near Mechanicsburg, which has a hands-on learning park, have an environment that allows kids to play and learn the basics of landing successful careers in any field.

“It’s really a foundation for employee ability skills like communication, building relationships, entrepreneurship, all those critical thinking skills that children learn just by doing the activities that we see back here today,” Laura Fridirici, advisor at Department of Education Career Readiness.

Agriculture is Pennsylvania’s biggest industry. It employees 600,000 people with an average pay of $55,000 a year.