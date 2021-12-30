Pa. Supreme Court rules pot smell alone can’t justify warrantless search

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court says the smell of marijuana can be a factor police use to justify a search without a warrant but can’t be the sole basis for it.

The state’s top court ruled Wednesday that a state police search of a vehicle in Allentown three years ago was conducted only because the troopers smelled marijuana. A trial court had ruled the search unconstitutional and said the evidence it produced was not able to be used in court and dismissed the charge of possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The Supreme Court majority reinstated the order suppressing the evidence.