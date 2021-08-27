PA-Task Force 1 members headed to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana’s governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans. (NOAA via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced Friday two members of Pennsylvania-Task Force 1 will be sent to Baton Rouge, La., and all 80 members are on high alert as the Gulf Coast prepares for Hurricane Ida.

Ida is expected to make landfall in New Orleans on the 16th anniversary of the devastating Hurricane Katrina, which cost the city billions in damages according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“Hurricane Ida is a dangerous storm that is forecast to impact the Gulf Coast. As preparations for landfall commence in the South, our Task Force 1 members are ready to serve wherever they are needed,” Gov. Wolf said. “On behalf of all Pennsylvanians, I thank the task force for their willingness to serve in emergencies.”

PA-TF1 is one of 28 teams part of FEMA’s National Urban Search and Rescue Response System and is made to quickly respond to incidents anywhere in the U.S.