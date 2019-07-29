Pennsylvania teen wins $3 million in Fortnite championship

NEW YORK (AP) – All those hours playing video games have paid off for a 16-year-old.

Giersdorf says “words can’t explain it.” He goes by the name “Bugha” when competing.

Some 40 million players competed for a chance to play in the finals, which was narrowed down to 100 contestants from 30 countries.

The tournament offered $30 million in cash prizes.

In second place, 24-year-old Harrison Chang, of the United States, won $1.8 million.

The duo competition was won by 17-year-old David Wang, of Austria, and 16-year-old Emil Pedersen, of Norway. They’ll split the $3 million prize.

