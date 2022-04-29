PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Friday, Governor Wolf announced that Pennsylvania will be following new federal regulations on ghost guns.

“The numbers don’t lie. Ghost guns are being seized and recovered from crime scenes,” Gov. Wolf said.

According to police, 147 guns have been seized this year statewide. Ten were found in the City of York.

“According to data from the CDC, gun deaths hit an all-time high in 2020 with more than 45,000 Americans killed in firearm-related injuries. Tragically, that includes 1,752 Pennsylvanians and too many of those deaths come from ghost guns. Ghost guns that are not subject to checks and balances,” Gov. Wolf said.

Which is why the governor said Pennsylvania is mirroring the Biden Administration’s new regulations on ghost guns.

“This rule actually will make sure they are produced by licensed manufacturers. Anyone buying the guns will have to pass background checks and require serial numbers on the kits,” State Police Commissioner, Colonel Robert Evanchick said.

“Serial numbers on firearms do not stop crimes,” Val Finnell said. He is the Pennsylvania Director for Gun Owners of America, a nationwide second amendment advocacy organization. He says ghost guns aren’t the issue.

“Gang violence and the illegal drug trade, that’s the root cause of the problem,” Finnell said. He says the new regulations are also unconstitutional. “This is a violation of article one of the Constitution of the United States. Gun Owners of America will be suing the Biden Administration.”

York City’s Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow believes the new regulations will make a difference. “Anything that will cut down on the amount of shootings cut down on the number of young people that we are burying and cut down on the families that have to suffer,” Muldrow said.

Gun Owners of America says it is also considering its options to sue at the state level as well.