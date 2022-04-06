PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is to receive funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) in order to enable transit agencies to modernize and expand services for residents.

In total, more than $20 billion is being invested across the nation through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Pennsylvania will receive $617,500,008 in funding.

“Every day, transit connects millions of Americans to jobs, schools, groceries, hospitals, resources, and countless other opportunities – all while helping to reduce pollution, congestion, and traffic,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Now, thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are making the largest investment in public transit in our nation’s history.”

The funding will go towards buying new buses and railcars, addressing repair backlogs, modernizing fleets, and transitioning to new technologies to address the climate crisis. According to the release, it will support the expansion of manufacturing, as well.

Philadelphia will receive the highest amount of funding in Pennsylvania. The city will receive $446,410,442. Other communities in Pennsylvania that will receive funding include:

Harrisburg, PA — 14,321,323

Lancaster, PA — $25,061,008

York, PA — $4,984,552

Johnstown, PA — $21,435

Pittsburgh, PA — $84,862,420

Reading, PA — $5,598,926

Scranton, PA — $7,625,971

Programs that will see an increase in funding include the Urbanized Area Formula program, State of Good Repair Formula Program, Rural Area Formula grants, Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program, transit programs run by tribal governments, and State Safety Oversight.