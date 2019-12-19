PA Toymaker expanding lineup of female military figurines

SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A toymaker in Pennsylvania took a chance this year introducing its first female soldier figurine.

Now, the company’s owner says the demand for them is going through the roof.

“Just this morning, I got an e-mail from a woman who is 67 years old, who said she wanted a set of women soldiers when she was little, and this is just a six-decade-late Christmas wish fulfillment for her. And I got a lot of messages like that,” Jeff Imel, Owner, BMC Toys, said.



He’s talking about toy soldier figurines made by BMC Toys in Scranton.

They’re one of the nation’s largest makers of little green army men.

The company says the response was overwhelming after it added one little green woman to the lineup.

So the owner says it was a no-brainer to expand the line which will soon include 12 figurines of women in combat.

The first full line of female soldiers is expected to be available for Christmas next year.