Pa. Treasurer warns of text message scam targeting unemployment compensation recipients

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians who receive unemployment compensation benefits are being targeted by a fraudulent text message scam. Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Monday, Nov. 8, that recipients of normal unemployment compensation (UC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) should be aware of the scammers.

“If you get a text message like this, do not click on the link,” Garrity said. “This is a scam and nothing but a scam. Criminals have been aggressively targeting unemployment compensation benefits throughout the pandemic, and this is their latest attempt to steal money from honest Pennsylvanians.”

One message Garrity refers to tells recipients that their “state-issued ReliaCard account has been temporarily frozen.” Then, it tells them to click on a link in order to verify their identity and card status.

According to Garrity, the Pennsylvania Treasury and the Department of Labor & Industry to do embed links in a text message. Any text that does include a link and claims to be from either should not be trusted.

