Pa. Treasury unclaimed property site going offline for upgrades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. Treasury Department announced Friday their unclaimed property website will be temporarily unavailable starting Sunday at 9 p.m.

The site will go offline in order to make necessary improvements. It will allow for the first significant upgrade in over 15 years.

While upgrades are happening, users will not be able to search the database or use the website to check the status of active claims, and holders will not have access to the reporting system. The site will be shut down until June 9.