Pa. turkey hunters no longer required to wear fluorescent orange

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s turkey hunting season is right around the corner. While the goal of getting Thanksgiving dinner remains the same, turkey hunters will no longer be required to wear fluorescent orange.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission took into account a handful of variables when deciding to require hunters to wear orange during a specific season: eyesight of the animal, gear used for hunting, and whether the season overlaps with others.

“I’ve got almost 40 years in the turkey woods,” says Marysville resident Matt Morrett.

He’s thrilled for turkey season.

“I’m going to wear orange when I’m moving around the woods,” Morrett said. “When I get to a stationary location, I’m definitely going to let other hunters know I’m there with a band around a tree or whatever just as a voluntary practice.”

Now it’s up to the hunter.

“In firearms seasons and especially in those seasons when rifles are permitted to be used, orange is required,” Travis Lau of the Game Commission said. “Now, turkey is somewhat of an exception there.”

One of the reasons for that exception is that turkey season overlaps with other hunting seasons. The change is meant to ease years of confusion.

“Instead of saying, ‘well, artery deer hunters, you ordinary don’t have to wear fluorescent orange but during these overlaps you do,”‘ said Lau.

Striking a balance being visible to hunters and hidden to turkeys can be difficult to juggle.

“Turkeys have exceptional vision and orange can compromise a hunter’s success,” Lou said.

The commission still highly recommends using fluorescent material when on unfamiliar property.

Turkey season beings the first week of November. The exact dates and length vary throughout the state, depending on your region’s turkey population.

“We have more turkey hunters than anywhere in the country,” Morrett said. “There’s a lot of people sharing our woods and we need to keep it as safe as possible.”

More information about the exact dates, regions, and restrictions can be found on the Game Commission’s website.