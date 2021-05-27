Pa. Turnpike emphasizes importance of safe driving during busy travel season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. Turnpike Commission (PTC) is projecting more than 2.1 million drivers to take to the roads this holiday weekend. This is more than 1 million more than last year’s pandemic stricken season.

“While many of our customers are returning to the roadway after more than a year, we are seeing concerning trends showing that many who are driving now are forgetting their safe-driving behaviors,” Pa. Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said. “Motorists are driving at excessive speeds, as well as using their cellphones more frequently and for longer periods of time.”

The Turnpike is ready to assure safety with patrols and safety teams throughout the stretch. It will suspend any maintenance work throughout the weekend. All toll booths will no longer use cash or credit cards, instead E-ZPass or Toll By Plate system.

“As motorists travel this holiday weekend, their focus should remain on the roadway to avoid tragic outcomes,” Corporal Holly Reber-Billings of the PA State Police’s Troop T said. “Troop T wants everyone to have a safe and happy Memorial Day. Since we do expect more traffic this holiday weekend, our troopers will be working hard to keep you safe. Please do your part to reduce traffic incidents by giving driving your full attention.”