PA Turnpike to begin speed camera ‘pre-enforcement period’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the required 60-day pre-enforcement period for the statewide Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program has begun and will last until March 4.

Pennsylvania’s AWZSE program uses vehicle-mounted systems to detect and record motorists exceeding posted work zone speed limits using electronic speed timing devices.

During the pre-enforcement period, automated speed enforcement units will be deployed in active work zones but violations will not be issued.

Once enforcement begins, registered vehicle owners will receive a warning letter for a first offense, a violation notice and $75 fine for a second offense, and a violation notice and $150 fine for third and following offenses. No points will be assessed to driver licenses.

In 2018, there were 1,804 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania, resulting in 23 fatalities, and 43 percent of work zone crashes resulted in fatalities and/or injuries. Since 1970, PennDOT has lost 89 workers in the line of duty. The PA Turnpike has lost 45 workers since 1945.

One of the cameras will be at Interstate 83 Exit 4 Project (Mileposts 3-4) in York County.

For more information on the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program, including a list of projects where the units are deployed, visit WorkZoneCameras.PennDOT.gov.