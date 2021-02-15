PA Turnpike to implement vehicle restrictions statewide ahead of winter weather

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In anticipation of Monday evening’s winter weather, the PA Turnpike is slated to implement a Tier 1 vehicle restriction statewide beginning Monday evening at 6 p.m.

Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s vehicle restriction plan will be in effect the entire length of Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike’s mainline) and all extensions.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

As conditions progress, further regional speed restrictions may be ordered.

