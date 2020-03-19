Live Now
PA Turnpike to reopen all service plazas

by: WHTM Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is reopening all 17 of its service plazas Friday, March 20.

Starting at 7 a.m. Friday, restrooms inside all service plazas will be open 24 hours. The outdoor portable toilets in place will still remain at the service plazas for around one week.

Limited food options will also be available at all service plazas starting Friday at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. for take-out only.

Fuel and all convenience stores inside the service plazas will continue to remain open 24 hours a day. For more information on service plazas, visit.

