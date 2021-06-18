Pa. unemployment continues a slow decline

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, the Pa. Department of Labor & Industry released its employment situation report for May 2021, which found the unemployment rate to be down two-tenths.

Pa.’s unemployment rate was down to 6.9% for May, after April’s rate came in at 7.1%. In the nation, the rate fell three-tenths from April to 5.8%.

Compared to 2020, numbers are 6.6% lower in Pa. and 7.5% lower in the U.S.

The number of residents looking for work continues to fall, according to L&I. Pa.’s total nonfarm jobs are up 18,500 over the month and have increased mostly in education and health services.