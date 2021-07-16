Pa. unemployment rate down again in June

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa.’s Department of Labor & Industry reported on Friday the unemployment rate was down to 6.9% for the month of June, which is the fourth month this year that the rate has dropped.

The department says this month’s rate dipped one-tenth of a percentage point from May. This is over 6% lower than the rate from June 2020 in Pa.

Nationally, the unemployment rate rose to 5.9%, which is one-tenth higher than in May. The rate is down 5.2% compared to 2020.

Due to a drop in unemployment, the estimated number of residents working or looking for work decreased by 2,000 over the month. And with the decrease, employment rose for the fourth time in the past five months.

Pa.’s total nonfarm jobs were up 11,500 over the month to 5,696,900 in June. Jobs increased in five of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest volume gain in government (+13,500). The largest drop was in construction (-4,100).

During 2021, total nonfarm jobs were up 325,400 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors. Leisure and hospitality had the largest 12-month gain, adding back 126,000 jobs. All supersectors remained below their February 2020 job levels.