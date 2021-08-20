Pa. unemployment rate drops for fifth consecutive month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the fifth consecutive month, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped to 6.6% in July, according to the Pa. Department of Labor & Industry. The U.S. rate also fell one-half of a percentage point to 5.4%.

News in your inbox: sign up for our daily news, weather, and breaking news newsletters

Plus, the estimated number of residents working or looking for work, or the Pa. civilian labor force, decreased 16,000 over the month due to a drop in unemployment.

The total of nonfarm jobs was up 28,800 in July, increasing the total to 5,731,800. Out of the 11 industry supersectors, eight of them saw an increase in jobs with the largest volume gain in leisure and hospitality. However, education and health services saw a drop of about 2,400 jobs.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s unemployment numbers, visit the website by clicking here.