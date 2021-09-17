Pa. unemployment rate falls for sixth consecutive month, reaches 6.4% in August

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell for the sixth consecutive month by one-tenth of a percentage point over the last month to 6.4% in August, just behind the U.S. which fell two-tenths of a percentage point from July’s level to 5.2%.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, jobs increased in eight of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest gain was tied between professional & business services and other services while the largest movement was a drop of 8,800 leisure & hospitality jobs.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 191,100 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors with Leisure & hospitality seeing the largest 12-month gain adding 66,700 jobs.