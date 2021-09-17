Pa. unemployment rate falls for sixth consecutive month, reaches 6.4% in August

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. – Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California’s high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell for the sixth consecutive month by one-tenth of a percentage point over the last month to 6.4% in August, just behind the U.S. which fell two-tenths of a percentage point from July’s level to 5.2%.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, jobs increased in eight of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest gain was tied between professional & business services and other services while the largest movement was a drop of 8,800 leisure & hospitality jobs.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 191,100 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors with Leisure & hospitality seeing the largest 12-month gain adding 66,700 jobs.