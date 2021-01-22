Pa. unemployment rate remains largely unchanged at 6.7% in December

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its employment situation report Monday, for December 2020.

Unemployment was down 0.1% in the Commonwealth over the month to 6.7% in December making it the eighth consecutive monthly decline.

The U.S. rate remained unchanged from November at 6.7%. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points above its December 2019 level while the national rate was up 3.1% over the year.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs declined by 37,600 over the month to 5,606,000 in December. The December decline followed seven consecutive monthly gains. The largest gain was in trade, transportation, and utilities, up 18,700 jobs due to increases in all component sectors – wholesale trade, retail trade and transportation, warehousing & utilities.