HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) commented on Thursday, March 10 about the proposed settlement that was first announced on Jan 31, 2022, between Verizon Pennsylvania LLC (Verizon PA) and PUC’s Independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement (I&E.) This was based on allegations of improper telephone service suspension and terminations by the company.

The Commission voted to move forward with the settlement based on multiple formal complaints received by the PUC. The complaints allege that Verizon PA improperly suspended or terminated service to certain customers without proper notice being given to those customers.

Other complaints were based on Verizon PA improperly suspending telephone services for bill nonpayment and during the company’s ongoing retirement of copper wire and installation of fiber optics.

Under the conditions of the settlement, Verizon PA agrees to do the following:

The company will continue to work with I&E to modify its suspension and termination notification letters, as needed and in relation to the retirement of copper wire and installation of fiber optics

The company will pay a civil penalty of $30,000

The civil penalty the company needs to pay will not be passed down to the customer as an additional charge.