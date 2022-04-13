(WHTM) — A group of Pennsylvania Veterans, believe they should be represented in Veteran leadership roles.

They have issues with a law approved last year that gives the State Veterans Commission the power to appoint people to the Long-term Care Council. Opponents say Veterans with decades of experience in health care are being passed over for others with no experience but plenty of connections.

“There’s something wrong with this system when you have people without credentials, without vetting, who are appointed to committees to have an influence on the health care of people in Pennsylvania,” Disabled Marine Vietnam Veteran, James Ulinski said.

Pennsylvania has the fourth-highest Veteran population in the country with around 800,000.