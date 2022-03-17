SANDY LAKE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County woman accused in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has had the condition of her release adjusted by a federal judge.

Rachel Powell can now leave her Sandy Lake home without a mask.

Powell was once admonished by the court last year for wearing a mesh mask and for her anti-mask behavior in general. She was then ordered to wear a mask anytime she leaves her home.

In an order signed March 15, Powell can now leave her home maskless due to the fact that Pennsylvania and other states have removed their mask mandates.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Powell, also known as the “Bullhorn Lady,” is charged with storming the U.S. Capitol using a battering ram and giving directions through a bullhorn to other rioters.

A status conference in her case is scheduled for Friday.