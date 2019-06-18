Panel advances ice removal bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill that would require drivers to remove snow and ice from their vehicles is moving through the Legislature.

The Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved Senate Bill 114, a measure that would give drivers 24 hours after a storm to clean their cars and trucks.

Police could stop drivers if ice or snow on a vehicle poses a threat to people or property.

Pennsylvania currently has no law requiring drivers to clear snow and ice, but people face significant fines of up to $1,000 if falling snow or ice falls strikes another vehicle or pedestrian and causes death or serious injury.

Senate Bill 114 would increase the maximum fine to $1,500.