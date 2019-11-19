Panel OKs bill to postpone parole when inmates offend in prison

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Inmates who commit violent acts while in prison would not be eligible for parole at the end of their minimum sentence under legislation approved Tuesday by a House committee.

House Bill 1855 was reported out of the Judiciary Committee, 19-5.

The bill, also known as Markie’s Law, would postpone consideration of an inmate’s parole an additional 24 months for each conviction for a violent offense while incarcerated.

If the inmate attempts to escape, smuggles contraband, or retaliates or intimidates witnesses, consideration of their parole would be postponed an additional 12 months.

The law is named after an 8-year-old boy who was stabbed to death by a man paroled at the end of his minimum sentence for homicide, even after committing two separate assaults of other inmates while behind bars.

The measure now goes to the full House for consideration.

